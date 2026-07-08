King Charles-Harry Meeting Hangs in Balance as Grandkids Wait

Prince Harry’s trip to the U.K. has sparked fresh speculation about whether he will finally see King Charles, with the question of a reunion still hanging in the balance. The latest uncertainty centers on security, scheduling and family logistics, leaving the status of King Charles’ meeting with Harry, grandchildren up in the air even as the duke continues a packed public itinerary in England.

Prince Harry’s much-anticipated meeting with King Charles is up in the air — and time is running out for the father and son to catch up.

“His only real opportunities [to meet Charles] were yesterday and today,” a royal insider said on Wednesday.

But there is one factor that could help make a visit happen.

Harry arrived at a meeting in London Tuesday, minutes after finding out he had lost his court battle against Associated Newspapers. Tayfun Salci/Zuma / SplashNews.com

“If Meghan comes … with the kids, then it’s more of a possibility,” said the insider of Markle.

As Page Six previously reported, Harry, 41, would love for Markle and the kids to come over — even if for one day — they are believed to be on a family vacation in Portugal, if they can sort out security.

Markle was originally set to join her husband in Birmingham, England, for Invictus Games events, and the couple previously announced they were bringing their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5, over to the UK to see Charles.

However, Harry, who arrived in London on Monday, axed this plan over his heavily publicized security dispute. The duke previously lost a legal challenge over his ability to have armed security while in his homeland.

Harry spent Wednesday in private meetings at London’s Royal Hospital Chelsea, related to the Invictus Games Foundation.

Harry and Meghan Markle announced plans to bring their children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, over to the UK this week — but that changed over security fears. meghan/Instagram

The Duke of Sussex heads to Birmingham Thursday, where, in his capacity as Patron of WellChild, he will visit the city’s Children’s Hospital.

On Friday, Harry will be at Birmingham’s National Exhibition Centre (NEC) — the primary venue for the 2027 Invictus Games — where he’ll join competitors from previous games in a series of events. On Saturday, he will attend a charity event in nearby Warwickshire.

Another source said the duke, and perhaps his children, could see Charles late Saturday or Sunday — but added that Tuesday’s disastrous court ruling, which saw Harry lose his case against Associated Newspapers Ltd., will make things even more awkward.

King Charles has had a busy week — and was seen riding a tank during an event in Dorset, England, on Monday. via REUTERS

Harry raged against the decision, calling it a “white wash.” The renegade royal had accused journalists of hacking his communications, as well as that of his ex-girlfriend Chelsea Davy, alongside other unlawful gathering.

“It’s hard to see [a meeting] happening now after the ruling,” said the source.

Harry last saw Charles, 77, who has been battling cancer, last September when he was last in London and the pair had tea. The king is mainly based between London and Windsor.

Harry, seen with King Charles and his estranged brother Prince William in 2014, has not seen his father since last September. Getty Images

This week’s visit turned into a farce, as Harry’s rep announced Monday he was staying at Buckingham Palace — only for the palace to deny this minutes later, saying he had missed a deadline to RSVP to their invitation.

Sources later railed against that move, saying it would have been easy to find a room for the king’s son to stay.

Harry continues to insist that he wants to reconcile with his family after the fallout spurred by his constant revelations about life within palace walls, including in his memoir “Spare,” the “Harry & Meghan” Netflix docu-series, and his and Markle’s bombshell 2021 interview with Oprah Winfrey.

Harry met with photographer friend Misan Harriman (second from right) Monday night at the London premiere of “Shoot the People,” a documentary about Harriman. Also pictured: director Andy Mundy-Castle and journalist Afua Hirsch. Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/WireImage

In an emotional interview with the BBC last May, he said the king “won’t speak to me because of this security stuff,” adding that he did not want to fight any more and did “not know how much longer my father has …

“I would love reconciliation with my family. There’s no point continuing to fight any more, life is precious,” said Harry, who said the dispute over his security had “always been the sticking point.”