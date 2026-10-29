Kim Kardashian Gifts Law Roach Elizabeth Taylor’s Iconic Necklace

Kim Kardashian recently celebrated her birthday in style, channeling Hollywood glamour by donning an iconic emerald and diamond necklace once owned by the legendary Elizabeth Taylor. The stunning piece, valued at $6.5 million, was a thoughtful gift from her stylist, Law Roach.

An Unforgettable Birthday Surprise

While in Rome, Kardashian shared an exciting moment with her followers in an October 28 Instagram video. “We are in Rome,” she announced, revealing they had been granted special access to the Bulgari store to view Taylor’s remarkable jewelry collection. A staff member from the luxury jeweler noted that showcasing Taylor’s jewelry from their vault is not a common occurrence.

Making the Impossible Happen

Kardashian expressed her gratitude to Roach for making this dream a reality, stating, “I don’t know how you did this. This is my birthday present.” She continued, sharing how this experience would influence her approach in the upcoming year, saying, “Now, I can start my year with this Elizabeth energy. That’s how I want to start this whole year off—just going with unapologetic personality, with her giving back and her caring so much about people.”

Channeling Elizabeth Taylor’s Legacy

Wearing a piece with such rich history and a connection to the late star not only marks a special occasion for Kardashian but also reinforces the timeless allure of Elizabeth Taylor’s legacy. As she embraces this moment, Kardashian is not just honoring the past but also embodying the values Taylor represented.