Kim Kardashian and Jennifer Lawrence Spark Buzz in NYC

After a decade of friendship, Jennifer Lawrence and Kim Kardashian made a recent appearance together, stepping out of a hotel in New York City. The duo has shown that their bond remains strong, with Lawrence continuing to express her dedication to the Kardashian family, particularly when it comes to their reality show.

Jennifer’s Take on Kourtney Kardashian

In a candid moment last year, Jennifer Lawrence spoke about her feelings towards Kourtney Kardashian during a Vanity Fair video segment. “Kourtney is more annoying than ever,” she exclaimed, sharing her frustrations with the eldest Kardashian sister. While she acknowledged her irritation, Lawrence emphasized she wasn’t attempting to be rude, as Kim might put it, but felt the need to vocalize her thoughts.

Annoyances on Announcements

Lawrence elaborated on what bothers her about Kourtney’s behavior, stating, “Everything has to be an announcement. ‘I’m not gonna wear outfits anymore.’ Just wear whatever you want. Don’t make an announcement about it. Or, ‘I don’t have a TV in my room.’ Just don’t watch TV. Stop announcing it.” Her frustration reflects a preference for authenticity over proclamations.

Kourtney’s Playful Response

In a recent episode of The Kardashians, Kourtney addressed Lawrence’s comments with her characteristic humor. Playfully, she remarked that if Jennifer wanted to be considered the sixth sister in the family and share her opinions, “I’ll f–king slap the s–t out of her.” Kourtney added, “Invite her over. And I’ll go for it like she’s my sister.” It’s clear that while Lawrence’s critique may have struck a chord, it was met with light-hearted banter from Kourtney.