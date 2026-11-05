Karol G Thrills Fans with Unreleased Track in Mexico City Celebration

Colombian superstar Karol G recently dazzled fans by performing her entire new album, No Me Arrepiento de Sentir Tanto, during a special TikTok Live event streamed from Mexico City’s Quarry Studios. The evening wasn’t just about the album, as Karol brought an element of surprise by debuting an unreleased track that left fans buzzing with excitement.

New Music Teaser and Special Guests

During the Live event, Karol not only showcased her new album but also treated her audience to an old-school reggaeton track alongside La Obsesión and DJ Maracuya. This new song, reminiscent of her distinctive style, comes on the heels of a track titled “Altafarra,” which surfaced earlier this year on SoundCloud, credited to the user “caroliNA Xxxtra SparKLYyy.” The song features a vocalist strikingly similar to Karol G and samples Daft Punk’s “Veridis Quo,” hinting that it may indeed belong to the talented artist.

Collaborative Performances

The show was packed with surprises as Karol invited Chicago DJ John Summit to perform her hit “Bby Wow.” Their performance intertwined his modern touches with the classic reggaeton vibe, leading fans to speculate about a possible official remix in the works. “Big love Karol for having me out,” Summit shared on his Instagram following the performance, showcasing the camaraderie between the artists.

Upcoming Tour and Performances