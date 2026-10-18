Khloe Kardashian Chooses Unique Name Tyla for Baby No. 3

Khloe Kardashian is navigating the complexities of family life and motherhood with her two children, True and Tatum. As she contemplates having a third child, her perspective is deeply influenced by her experiences and the dynamics of her household.

Balancing Family Dynamics

Throughout her journey, Khloe has been vocal about her desire to maintain harmony within her family. She emphasizes the importance of considering how a new addition could impact her existing household. “I don’t want me and my husband to have kids, and then my kids feel, ‘Oh, we’re not as important because their daddy lives in this house,'” Khloe shared, highlighting her commitment to a nurturing family environment.

Thoughts on Surrogacy

While Khloe is uncertain about the idea of her future partner accepting her decision to have a “baby in the freezer with [her] ex-boyfriend,” she has devised a straightforward plan to address these concerns. She told her mother, “I’m gonna say, ‘The surrogate is pregnant,'” indicating that this could be her approach if she chooses to expand her family further.

The Permanence of Parenthood

Khloe also expressed her thoughts on the irrevocable nature of parenthood. “Marriage, you can divorce and if you don’t have kids, you don’t have to see them again. When you have a baby, it’s forever. So, choose widely,” she stated. This perspective underscores her careful consideration in making decisions that will reshape her life and the lives of her children.

Life with True and Tatum