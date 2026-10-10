Khloe Kardashian Playfully Teases Teacher Jacob Myers-Norys About Flirting

Jacob Myers-Norys found himself at the center of a lighthearted moment involving Khloe Kardashian that unfolded nearly a year ago. On the latest season of The Kardashians, Kardashian revisited the flirty comment she had made on Myers-Norys’s Instagram, reflecting on the unexpected wave of attention that followed their exchange.

A Playful Exchange

During the Oct. 8 episode, Kardashian reminisced about her interaction with the high school teacher. She described how he showcased some of his best qualities on Instagram, sharing a caption that hinted at his desire for someone to ask about his day. “I thought it was wholesome. I just wrote in the caption, ‘How was your day?’ It was that innocent,” Khloe recalled. However, she was quick to clarify her intentions, stating, “Do I think I’m gonna go and marry this young man? Absolutely not.”

Unexpected Attention

Despite her playful admission, Khloe noted that the situation took off “like wildfire.” She shared during her confessional that she had received numerous direct messages from Myers-Norys, which she had opted not to respond to. “I have like 15 DMs from him that have gone unresponsive,” she said, reading a few aloud to the camera. Among the messages, he expressed gratitude and reiterated his interest in their exchange: “‘If anything, I just want to say thank you for everything.’ ‘I know it was just a comment.’ ‘Love to hear how your day was.’ ‘Just shooting my shot once again.’ ‘I would love to meet you and talk about how your day was.’”

The Aftermath