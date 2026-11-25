During a recent live performance in North Carolina, Gabriel Iglesias experienced a shocking onstage health scare that prompted him to reconsider his relentless work ethic. The beloved comedian, often referred to as Fluffy, opened up about the incident in an appearance on Tuesday’s episode of “The Jennifer Hudson Show.”

A Wake-Up Call for the Comedian

At 50 years old, Iglesias described the moment as a “scare of scares” and acknowledged that he had been ignoring signs of fatigue. “I’ve been running with the check engine light on for a minute,” he admitted, explaining that his busy schedule and refusal to take breaks had impacted his health.

Reflecting on the performance that led to the emergency, the “Magic Mike XXL” star revealed, “I was kinda going through, finishing up a cold and I powered through some shows…I was feeling really out of it on stage.” In a striking admission, he shared that it was the first time in his career he needed to halt a show and request assistance, saying, “They had to walk me off stage. I was about to pass out. It was really, really bad. They had oxygen and the whole thing. It was a mess backstage… it was scary.”

Changing His Approach to Health

Iglesias candidly discussed how his dedication to his career had led him to neglect warnings from friends and family. “I’m a workhorse. I don’t take vacations. I don’t take breaks. I’ve never taken a vacation. I work, work, work. That’s me. It caught up,” he reflected. He recognized the need to slow down, adding, “I do gotta slow down a little bit. I do want to be around.”

Addressing concerns about the relationship between his weight and his health scare, Iglesias noted his impressive weight loss journey. “I’m not the same size as I was when I first started. I was performing at 430 pounds. That was my heaviest. Right now, I’m 280,” he explained, emphasizing his progress since embarking on his comedy career.

Anxiety During the Performance

The incident occurred during the final moments of his hour-long set at the Lenovo Center in Raleigh, where Iglesias suddenly stopped speaking. A viral video captured the moment, showing the comedian hunched over on a stool as he fought to maintain his composure, before cutting to footage of him offstage wearing an oxygen mask and performing breathing exercises.