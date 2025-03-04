Selena Gomez Shines at the 2025 Oscars! Stunning Look and a Transformation That Turned Heads

Selena Gomez was one of the most elegant and talked-about stars at the 2025 Oscars, impressing with her flawless fashion choices. On the red carpet, she opted for a pale pink beaded gown that highlighted her sophistication, while for the after-party, she switched to a sleek black sequined dress, emphasizing her slender figure. Her physical transformation did not go unnoticed, and fans were surprised by how much she has changed in recent months.

The “Emilia Perez” star, one of the most nominated films of the year, walked the red carpet alone, despite attending the event with her fiancé, Benny Blanco.

Her fashion choice was a statement of elegance – a pale pink gown with off-the-shoulder straps, designed to accentuate her waist and add a refined touch to her presence. She completed her look with a perfectly styled bob with soft waves at the ends and sparkling accessories, including a diamond necklace and matching earrings, adding even more elegance.

Fashion critics and fans alike praised her sophisticated and graceful look, making Selena one of the most discussed stars of the evening.

A Stunning After-Party Transformation: Selena Gomez in a Black Sequined Dress

After dazzling on the red carpet, Selena Gomez opted for a bold and glamorous style for the exclusive after-party.

The actress stunned in a strapless black sequined dress, which beautifully highlighted her slim figure. She paired the look with a statement necklace, drawing attention from everyone in the room.

Fans immediately noticed her noticeable weight loss, sparking numerous discussions on social media about her transformation in recent months.

Selena Gomez and Weight Fluctuations: What’s Behind Her Transformation?

Selena’s physical changes led to speculation, with some wondering if she had undergone weight loss treatments.

However, she has always been transparent about her health struggles. In November 2024, Selena revealed that she suffers from SIBO (Small Intestinal Bacterial Overgrowth), a condition that can cause bloating, weight changes, and nutritional deficiencies, according People.com

Additionally, she previously explained that her lupus treatments impact her appearance:

The medications I take make me retain water and change my physical appearance. But my health is more important than any criticism.

Despite public scrutiny, Selena Gomez has long spoken about self-acceptance and the pressure of societal beauty standards.

I’m not perfect, but I’m proud of who I am. Sometimes I forget that it’s okay to just be me.

Selena Gomez once again proved that confidence and elegance are the best accessories. From her impeccable red carpet moment to her stunning after-party transformation, she captivated audiences. Regardless of physical changes, her message of self-acceptance and health remains stronger than ever.