Intruder Apprehended Near Angelina Jolie and Kristen Bell’s Home

Alleged Trespasser Arrested Outside Angelina Jolie & Kristen Bell‘s Gated Neighborhood

A recent incident outside a residential area known for its celebrity inhabitants, including Angelina Jolie and Kristen Bell, escalated when police apprehended an alleged trespasser. This gated neighborhood, which is home to numerous A-listers, became the scene of an unexpected interaction with law enforcement on a quiet Sunday afternoon.

Incident Details

According to law enforcement sources, the alleged trespasser was arrested in Los Feliz, a picturesque neighborhood located just east of Hollywood. This area is well-known for its high-profile residents, including Jolie and Bell, who, fortunately, were not at home during the incident.

Reports indicate that the individual managed to bypass the security gate and entered the street situated behind it, where Bell resides with her husband, Dax Shepard. Neighbors, concerned about the breach in security, quickly alerted the authorities.

Police Response

Upon their arrival, officers confronted the suspect, who reportedly attempted to flee the scene. However, law enforcement quickly apprehended him, demonstrating the effectiveness of their training. A video captured by the public safety app Citizen illustrated the response, briefly showing the suspect being detained.

Community Reaction

Fortunately, the alleged trespasser did not gain access to any homes during his brief intrusion, providing some relief to local residents. Given that other celebrities like Brie Larson also live in close proximity, maintaining security is a significant concern within this community.

The incident highlights a growing issue, as many stars have faced home invasions in recent years. Just recently, Jolie’s ex-husband Brad Pitt had an alarming encounter with an unexpected visitor while he was away in Tokyo, underscoring the persistent threat that celebrities face regarding their privacy and safety.