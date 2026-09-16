Kendall Jenner's K-Beauty Routine Now Available at Discount

Kendall Jenner, a prominent figure in the world of beauty and fashion, has been candid about her ongoing battle with acne. Over the years, she has experimented with various treatments, including Accutane and Proactiv, in search of a solution. Now, it seems she has found a skincare routine tailored specifically for her acne-prone skin.

Kendall’s Favorite K-Beauty Staples

Recently, Anua shared Kendall’s K-beauty skincare staples, which promise to help achieve clear, glowing skin. The best part? You can now acquire these products at discounted prices.

Effective Ingredients for Acne-Prone Skin

According to insights from Anua, Kendall incorporates several of the brand’s viral K-beauty products into her regimen. Notably, she uses an azelaic acid serum, which is particularly effective for combating breakouts as they emerge. Additionally, her routine includes an oil-free sunscreen and an oil-controlling cleanser, both designed to clear clogged pores and eliminate acne-causing bacteria.

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