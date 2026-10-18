Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Steal the Spotlight at Gala

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have taken a significant step in their budding relationship, showcasing their connection at the recent Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles on October 17. While they walked the red carpet separately, it was inside the event where the pair displayed their affection, marking a new chapter for the couple who have generally kept their relationship private.

A Glimpse of Togetherness at the Academy Museum Gala

At the star-studded gala, Jenner dazzled in a custom Valentino polka dot gown, while Elordi looked sharp in a classic black suit complemented by a white button-down shirt and sunglasses. As the night unfolded, the couple was seen enjoying a meal together, with Jenner leaning into Elordi and him placing an arm around her waist, capturing the essence of their blossoming romance. The snapshot of them sitting together, with Jenner lovingly placing her hand over Elordi’s, provided a warm glimpse into their relationship.

Supportive Partners at Milan Fashion Week

Prior to their appearance at the gala, the couple shared a rare moment in public during Milan Fashion Week. On September 26, Elordi showed his support for Jenner as she showcased her modeling skills by walking in the Bottega Veneta show. This display of affection and support hinted at the depth of their connection, further solidifying them as one of Hollywood’s notable new couples.