Kelly Rutherford and Son Shine at Star-Studded Event

The world recently caught a glimpse of a rare mother-son moment as Kelly Rutherford, known for her iconic role in Gossip Girl, attended the premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping in London alongside her son, Hermés Giersch. This marks the first joint public appearance for the duo in a decade.

A Glamorous Red Carpet Reunion

The October 28 event showcased not only the strong bond between Kelly and Hermés but also their distinctive style. The actress, embodying Upper East Side elegance, wore a stunning metallic silver dress from Karen Millen, complete with oversized sleeves and a pleated skirt. She complemented her outfit with matching heels and a chic handbag, creating a look that was both glamorous and sophisticated.

Hermés, now 20, mirrored his mother’s polished appearance in an olive green turtleneck paired with black trousers, topped off with a long, checkered tweed coat by Burberry. The stylish ensemble highlighted his growth into adulthood and the shared flair for fashion that runs in the family.

Reflecting on the Past

This rare family outing comes in the wake of a tumultuous chapter in Kelly’s life. For years, she was embroiled in a high-profile custody battle over Hermés and his younger sister, Helena Grace Giersch, who is now 17. In a heartfelt reminiscence, Kelly revealed that she spent “every penny from Gossip Girl” on legal fees, fighting for custody after her ex-husband, Daniel Giersch, had his U.S. visa revoked. The protracted legal battle concluded in 2015 when a Monaco court awarded permanent residency to the children with their father in Europe.