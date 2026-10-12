Kelly Osbourne's Emotional Struggle: 30-Pound Weight Gain After Loss

Louis and Jessica Osbourne, the eldest children of rock legend Ozzy Osbourne and his first wife Thelma, reflect on their unconventional upbringing shaped by their father’s tumultuous career and lifestyle. Unlike many typical families, their childhood experiences were marked by long periods of separation during Ozzy’s tours, leading to a unique relationship with their father that has evolved over the years.

A Challenging Childhood

In the 2011 documentary God Bless Ozzy Osbourne, Jessica candidly discussed her childhood memories, stating, “My recollection from my childhood with dad is that he’d be away for very long periods of time, and there’d always be a period of adjustment when he came home, and then it’d get to normality and then he’d go again.” This unpredictable environment significantly impacted her formative years.

Louis added a layer of complexity to their relationship by noting, “When he was around and he wasn’t pissed, he was a great father. But that was kind of seldom really.” This admission highlights the challenges they faced with Ozzy’s struggles during their upbringing.

Maintaining Family Connections

Despite the split between Ozzy and Thelma, the family managed to maintain a connection. An emotional moment was captured in an episode of The Osbournes, where Ozzy received a call announcing that Jessica had welcomed her first child, making him a grandfather for the first time. Louis shared insights about staying connected with his siblings, Aimee, Kelly, and Jack, saying, “I don’t travel half as much as I used to and they are in America. There is more chance of us seeing each other in a random New York hotel than us all getting round a table for a Sunday lunch. We meet on special occasions.”

A Doting Grandfather

Despite the geography separating them, Louis and Ozzy have made it a point to keep their bond strong. “Dad usually calls on a Sunday afternoon for a catch up and when he comes over to the UK we take the kids down,” Louis revealed. He emphasized, “Dad is great, very much a doting grandad,” which indicates a positive development in their relationship as they navigate family life.

Life Beyond the Spotlight