Kelly Osbourne Relocates to the U.K. with Son Sidney

Eva Longoria, best known for her role on Desperate Housewives, has recently embarked on a new chapter in her life, leaving behind the well-known Wisteria Lane. In a candid interview with Marie Claire in November 2024, Longoria reflected on her long-standing connection to Los Angeles, noting how the city had evolved and how her own life had changed alongside it.

Finding a New Home

“I had my whole adult life here,” Longoria shared, expressing her feelings about leaving a place that once felt like home. She explained that the shifting dynamics of Los Angeles, exacerbated by the pandemic, played a significant role in her decision to relocate. “Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes,” she mentioned, “it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

For the past few years, Longoria, her husband José Bastón, and their son Santiago have found solace in traveling between Mexico and Spain. She expressed a sense of privilege in being able to escape the challenges faced by many Americans. “I’m privileged,” she remarked. “Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”

Political Climate and Work Shifts

Despite concerns regarding the political environment, Longoria clarified that her relocation was not a direct response to President Trump’s re-election. “I didn’t leave because of the political environment,” she stated in a November 2024 podcast appearance on The View: Behind the Table. Instead, her move was a result of her work commitments that took her to various locations for extensive periods. Longoria recounted, “My work took me there since Land of Women—shooting six months in Catalonia, then four months in Mexico for Searching for Mexico, then back to Spain.”

Staying Busy in New Ventures

Since her move, Longoria has continued to keep herself busy. She has taken on new roles in projects such as Only Murders in the Building and Alexander and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Road Trip, showcasing her enduring presence in the entertainment industry.