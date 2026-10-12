Kelly Clarkson Receives Glamorous Treatment in NYC Boutique

Kelly Clarkson recently revealed a disappointing shopping experience during her visit to a luxury store in New York City, drawing a parallel to the infamous treatment received by Julia Roberts’ character in the beloved 1990 film Pretty Woman. The Grammy winner’s remarks highlight the frustration many face when they encounter condescension while trying to shop.

Unpleasant Encounter in Brooklyn

On October 10, Clarkson took to social media to express her dissatisfaction after a trip to what she described as a “rad” store in Brooklyn. She had specific items in mind but instead of receiving the anticipated warm welcome, she felt judged by the store’s staff. “Just drove all the way to Brooklyn to check out this store I thought looked really rad and had a few things in mind to buy,” she posted on X. “…and literally was looked at as if I couldn’t afford it and was told he could find something comparable for me.”

Reflection on Conduct and Customer Service

Clearly frustrated by the interaction, Clarkson didn’t hold back in her critique. “Wow, dude,” she remarked, pointing out the lost opportunity for a sale due to the employee’s misjudgment. She concluded her message with a pointed comment about wanting her followers to be aware of the store’s atmosphere, suggesting, “For sure, check it out,” but with a thumbs down emoji to signify her disappointment.

Store’s Silence on the Matter

As of now, E! News has reached out to the store for a response regarding Clarkson’s claims but has yet to receive any comments. The incident has sparked discussions about customer service and the broader implications of treating potential customers with bias based on appearance or assumptions.