Kelly Clarkson's Emotional Finale Performance of 'Golden'

After seven successful seasons, The Kelly Clarkson Show has officially wrapped up, leaving fans with unforgettable memories. In a spectacular final episode, Kelly Clarkson delivered a breathtaking performance of “Golden,” the Oscar-winning song from KPop Demon Hunters. Her team announced it was the “most requested Kellyoke EVER!” on social media, showcasing the immense popularity of the track among her audience.

Kelly’s Remarkable Performance

Dazzling her fans, Clarkson effortlessly tackled the song’s challenging high notes, prompting numerous compliments regarding her vocal prowess. One YouTube commentator remarked, “She did it in the original key like it’s nothing! Kelly is truly a superhuman vocalist and the true American Idol.” Fans on Instagram echoed this admiration, with one saying, “Kelly does it NO FALSETTO?!?!?! Queen.” Clarkson’s vocal ability shines through yet again, solidifying her reputation as an iconic performer.

A Fond Farewell

The final episode also featured a “Kelly by Request” segment, including fan-favorite songs from her extensive catalog. Executive producer Alex Duda shared, “The Kellyoke that we played, ‘Golden,’ was the most requested Kellyoke we ever had, so Kelly knew she wanted to put it in the last episode. That’s why we built the whole episode around ‘By Request.’ We knew that’s going to be positive; we won’t be sad. We’ll be happy because it’ll be a Kelly Clarkson concert, basically.”

Reflecting on the Journey

Previously, Clarkson had announced that she would conclude her talk show after its seventh season. In a heartfelt statement on social media, she expressed gratitude to her team, noting, “I’m forever grateful and honored to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for.” She also expressed appreciation for the guests who shared their stories and for her fans’ unwavering support.