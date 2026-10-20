Keanu Reeves Poised for Thrilling Role in 'The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil'

Keanu Reeves is reportedly in negotiations to collaborate with renowned filmmaker James Wan on a new project titled “The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil,” which will be produced by Paramount Pictures. This film is an adaptation of the critically acclaimed 2019 South Korean action-crime thriller that starred Don Lee, also known as Ma Dong-seok, who is expected to reprise his role opposite Reeves.

A New Take on a Korean Classic

The original film follows an unlikely partnership between a police officer and a gangster as they join forces to hunt down a serial killer. It earned accolades at the Cannes Film Festival upon its release, garnering praise for its intense storytelling and memorable performances.

James Wan’s Directorial Return

James Wan, known for his successful work in the horror and action genres, will direct “The Gangster, The Cop, The Devil.” This marks Wan’s first feature film project since his work on “Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom” in 2023. He will also take on the role of producer alongside Michael Clear, Jason Blum (through Blumhouse Atomic Monster), Don Lee (Big Punch Global), Sylvester Stallone, D. Matt Geller (Balboa Productions), and Chris S. Lee (B&C Group). The project has been in development since 2019, with Wan joining the team earlier this spring.

Screenwriting Team and Production Details

The screenplay for the film has been crafted by Eric Pearson, building upon earlier drafts by Shay Hatten and Brian Helgeland. Additionally, Helgeland and Billy Acumen will serve as executive producers, ensuring a well-rounded creative team behind the production.

Keanu Reeves: An Icon of Action Cinema

Keanu Reeves has solidified his status as an action movie icon, famously leading popular franchises such as “The Matrix” and “John Wick.” More recently, he appeared in AppleTV’s dramedy “Outcome,” directed by Jonah Hill, and lent his voice to Duke Caboom in “Toy Story 5.” Excitingly, Reeves is also set to reprise his role as Shadow in the anticipated “Sonic the Hedgehog 4,” which will premiere on March 19, 2027. He is represented by WME and Ziffren Brittenham.