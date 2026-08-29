Katy Perry's Parenting Secret for Daisy's Future Happiness

Katy Perry, renowned for her chart-topping hits, is also a dedicated mom who keeps an eye on her daughter’s adventurous spirit. Despite her superstar status, Perry draws the line when it comes to her daughter Daisy Dove, whom she shares with ex Orlando Bloom, channeling the rebellious lyrics of her famous song “The One That Got Away.”

A Cautionary Note on Childhood Adventures

In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Perry shared a humorous yet poignant moment with her 6-year-old daughter. While belting out the lyrics, “Stole your parents’ liquor and climb to the roof,” Daisy seemed eager to embrace the youthful mischief the song implies. “One day, when I’m older, I’m going to do that,” Daisy declared.

Perry’s Quick Response

However, Perry was quick to intervene, playfully telling her daughter, “No, you ain’t, girl! Our roof is too high!” The singer’s firm response highlights her commitment to maintaining a safe and nurturing environment for Daisy, even as she navigates her own whimsical childhood.

A Reflection of Her Parents

Perry’s comments reveal a deeper understanding of Daisy’s fearless personality, which she attributes to both herself and Bloom. “She is straightforward, has no fear,” Perry noted, suggesting that those daring traits come from both sides of her family.

Embracing Childhood Magic