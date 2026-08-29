Katy Perry's Parenting Secret for Daisy's Future Happiness

Katy Perry, renowned for her chart-topping hits, is also a dedicated mom who keeps an eye on her daughter’s adventurous spirit. Despite her superstar status, Perry draws the line when it comes to her daughter Daisy Dove, whom she shares with ex Orlando Bloom, channeling the rebellious lyrics of her famous song “The One That Got Away.”
A Cautionary Note on Childhood Adventures
In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Perry shared a humorous yet poignant moment with her 6-year-old daughter. While belting out the lyrics, “Stole your parents’ liquor and climb to the roof,” Daisy seemed eager to embrace the youthful mischief the song implies. “One day, when I’m older, I’m going to do that,” Daisy declared.
Perry’s Quick Response
However, Perry was quick to intervene, playfully telling her daughter, “No, you ain’t, girl! Our roof is too high!” The singer’s firm response highlights her commitment to maintaining a safe and nurturing environment for Daisy, even as she navigates her own whimsical childhood.
A Reflection of Her Parents
Perry’s comments reveal a deeper understanding of Daisy’s fearless personality, which she attributes to both herself and Bloom. “She is straightforward, has no fear,” Perry noted, suggesting that those daring traits come from both sides of her family.
Embracing Childhood Magic
Beyond setting boundaries, Perry treasures the enchanting moments of childhood. She recently found joy in Daisy’s reaction to her losing her front teeth, cherishing the whimsical experiences that come with growing up. As Perry navigates motherhood alongside her music career, she remains committed to instilling values while enjoying the magical moments of having a young daughter.