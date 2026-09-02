Katseye Launches Epic Wildworld Tour in Dublin

Katseye kicked off their highly anticipated Wildworld Tour last night at Dublin’s 3Arena, marking a significant milestone for the group. This concert comes shortly after the band had to cancel their appearance at Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields Festival in Irvine, California, due to member Megan Skiendiel suffering a sprained ankle. Fortunately, Skiendiel was well-rested and ready to perform in Dublin alongside her fellow group members Daniela Avanzini, Yoonchae Jeung, and Lara Raj, although they were missing Sophia Laforteza, who announced her hiatus from the band in August.

The Setlist and Performance Highlights

The show opened with the upbeat single “Hootie Frutti,” featuring some of the group’s other hit songs like “Gabriela,” “Pinky Up,” and “Gnarly.” Fans were also treated to several solo dance breaks from the singers, adding an electrifying atmosphere to the night. The complete setlist included fan favorites and new tracks that showcase the band’s evolving style:

The full setlist for KATSEYE’s ‘WILDWORLD’ tour! Hootie Frutti

Internet Girl

That Way

Touch

Mean Girls

Gabriela

[ Fan Interaction + Dani solo + Dancebreak]

Pinky Up

[ Dancebreak ]

Animal

Tonight I Might

I’m Pretty

Time Lapse

[ Members in crowd ]

Gameboy

Unloveu

My Way

Bel-Air… pic.twitter.com/chF828oP2e — KATSEYE News (@NewsKatseye) September 1, 2026

A New Era for Katseye

Last month, Katseye released their latest EP, Wild, featuring singles like “Animal” and “Pinky Up.” The project heralds a new era for the band, showcasing a mature sound that follows the departure of member Manon Bannerman. During their recent appearance on The Tonight Show, the band shared their excitement about this new chapter, with Avanzini describing it simply as “Wild,” while Raj elaborated that it signifies “maturity. Growing up.”

Upcoming Tour Dates