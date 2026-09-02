Katseye Launches Epic Wildworld Tour in Dublin

Katseye kicked off their highly anticipated Wildworld Tour last night at Dublin’s 3Arena, marking a significant milestone for the group. This concert comes shortly after the band had to cancel their appearance at Olivia Rodrigo’s Daisy Chain Fields Festival in Irvine, California, due to member Megan Skiendiel suffering a sprained ankle. Fortunately, Skiendiel was well-rested and ready to perform in Dublin alongside her fellow group members Daniela Avanzini, Yoonchae Jeung, and Lara Raj, although they were missing Sophia Laforteza, who announced her hiatus from the band in August.
The Setlist and Performance Highlights
The show opened with the upbeat single “Hootie Frutti,” featuring some of the group’s other hit songs like “Gabriela,” “Pinky Up,” and “Gnarly.” Fans were also treated to several solo dance breaks from the singers, adding an electrifying atmosphere to the night. The complete setlist included fan favorites and new tracks that showcase the band’s evolving style:
A New Era for Katseye
Last month, Katseye released their latest EP, Wild, featuring singles like “Animal” and “Pinky Up.” The project heralds a new era for the band, showcasing a mature sound that follows the departure of member Manon Bannerman. During their recent appearance on The Tonight Show, the band shared their excitement about this new chapter, with Avanzini describing it simply as “Wild,” while Raj elaborated that it signifies “maturity. Growing up.”
Upcoming Tour Dates
The Wildworld Tour is set to take the group across important cities in North America and Europe. After performing two nights at the O2 in London on September 3 and 4, the North American leg will commence on October 13 in Miami. The excitement is palpable as the group embarks on their first arena tour, with Jeung admitting, “It’s a much bigger stage. I’m a little bit nervous. And it’s very exciting.”