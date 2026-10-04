Katie Stevens and Paul DiGiovanni Celebrate Arrival of Baby No. 2

Katie Stevens is stepping into a bold new chapter in her life. The alum of The Bold Type, who is already a mother to 3-year-old daughter Rome, recently revealed that she and her husband, Paul DiGiovanni, have privately welcomed their second child together, a baby boy.

A Joyful Announcement

The couple shared their exciting news in a heartfelt joint Instagram post on October 2. In their announcement, they expressed, “Hard launch… been a crazy 9 months keeping it to ourselves, but feeling so grateful for our baby boy.”

Family Moments Captured

The Instagram post featured multiple touching photos, giving fans a glimpse into their expanding family. In one image, Katie, 33, and Paul, 38, could be seen cradling their newborn while sharing smiles for the camera. Another photo showed the siblings beginning to bond, with a sweet image of their feet side by side.

A Complete Family Portrait

No family update would be complete without a full family shot. The final picture in the post was a striking black-and-white image of the family sitting together on a couch, where Paul playfully lifted their daughter over his head while Katie tended to their newborn.

Reflecting on Growth