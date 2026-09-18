Katie Pruitt Invites You to an Exclusive In-Person Meetup

KATIE PRUITT has carved out a unique space in the music industry, using her songwriting to navigate life’s complexities. Known for her candid explorations of her sexuality and upbringing in a Catholic environment, her third album offers a more personal glimpse into her emotional landscape—this time reflecting on love and heartache. “All of us, including myself, are just trying to find reasons to keep going and keep hope alive,” she shares. “Writing these songs was really cathartic.”

Last Friday, the Georgia native released Fools for the Fleeting on Rounder Records, marking her first studio album since Mantras in 2024. This 10-track album features collaborations with artists like Nolan Taylor and Sierra Hull, born out of both a personal breakup after a seven-year relationship and a broader examination of societal upheaval in America.

Sitting in a cozy East Nashville coffee shop, Pruitt reflected on the album’s context. “It’s about living in the aftermath of both a cultural and personal change,” she explains. The themes span not only her romantic experiences but also the shifting landscape shaped by the post-COVID era, the Trump administration, and the rapid advancements in technology and social media.

The Aftermath of a Broken Heart



Among the standout tracks is “The Aftermath,” a song that begins as a breakup anthem before delving into the turbulent emotional state of the country. Pruitt notes its prominent placement on the album: “That’s at the front of the record for a reason.” With lyrics addressing disillusionment—“End of the world isn’t this entertaining / never a day when the news isn’t breaking”—she starkly points out, “Handed the wrong man the keys.”

The album doesn’t shy away from heartbreak, as songs like “Matching Tattoos” and the title track “Fools for the Fleeting” explicitly convey her emotional turmoil. With poignant lyrics and a blend of string and percussion arrangements, the concept immerses listeners in Pruitt’s headspace during the writing process. Collaborations with Taylor and Hull enrich the production, leading it into emo territory, with Pruitt stating, “Shit is hard right now. This is supposed to sound a little angsty.”

The Digital Dilemma



In “Little Boxes,” Pruitt tackles the issue of doomscrolling in a digital-centric world. The song underscores her desire for genuine human connection: “I want a connection beyond this rectangular box that we’re staring at all the time.” She expresses concern over how digital interactions have monetized our attention, leading to a longing for authentic engagement.

Pruitt articulates her thoughts on the need for face-to-face connection, emphasizing that such interactions require effort, “Have conversations. Real connection takes effort these days.” She also reflects on identity, noting, “We’re more nuanced than that. I’m not just a lesbian. I’m also a daughter and a girlfriend and a sister, you know?”

Upcoming Tour



Kicking off a coast-to-coast headlining tour this fall, Pruitt will perform in mid-sized rock venues, supported by artists such as Next of Kin, Olivia Barton, and Judy Blank. The tour will conclude in Nashville, her current home, with a special show at the Basement East on December 2.

As she prepares to share Fools for the Fleeting with her audience, Pruitt hopes to foster that sense of connection emphasized in “Little Boxes.” “I don’t know what people are going through at any given time,” she acknowledges. “I hope this record gives them a reason to say, ‘I am going to be more intentional with my moments, and look at people face-to-face, and use the time that I have here wisely.’ There is a lot of heartache, for sure, but I hope that there’s also a thread of hope.”

In early September, following the release of “The Aftermath” as a single, Pruitt posed a thoughtful question on social media, asking, “What’s something that’s restored your faith in humanity recently?”

When asked during an interview on a sunny Wednesday morning in East Nashville about her own answer, she didn’t hesitate: “Seeing people organize and come together on behalf of marginalized communities… Every time something devastating happens in our country, people take to the streets, in a positive way! You see positive, peaceful protests, a demonstration of, like, this is how you stick up for people. This is how you can be a human that is kind.”