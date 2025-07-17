Karl Urban as Johnny Cage Brings Brutal Combat to Life

The highly anticipated “Mortal Kombat 2” trailer has finally dropped, offering a thrilling glimpse into the brutal, high-stakes world of this beloved video game adaptation. Featuring Karl Urban as the charismatic Johnny Cage, the sequel promises to deliver the bloody video game violence fans cherish. With a release date set for October 24, this film continues the franchise’s legacy of intense action and iconic characters.

Introducing New Faces and Fan Favorites

Warner Bros. has unveiled the first official trailer for “Mortal Kombat 2,” following the success of the 2021 film. As the franchise expands, Karl Urban takes on the role of Johnny Cage, a Hollywood superstar and one of the most renowned human characters in the “Mortal Kombat” series.

Joining Urban are several new additions to the ensemble cast. Adeline Rudolph steps in as Kitana, the lethal princess known for her steel fans. Tati Gabrielle portrays Jade, Kitana’s trusted friend armed with a bo staff. The dark wizard Quan Chi finds a new face in Damon Herriman, while Martyn Ford embodies Shao Kahn, the ruthless emperor of Outworld. Ana Thu Nguyen takes on the role of Queen Sindel, with Desmond Chiam and CJ Bloomfield as King Jerrod and the fierce Baraka, respectively.

Returning Warriors

Loyal fans will be pleased to see familiar characters making a comeback. Lewis Tan returns as Cole Young, an original creation for the film series. Jessica McNamee reprises her role as the tenacious Sonya Blade, while Ludi Lin once again plays the fire-wielding Liu Kang. Mehcad Brooks is back as Jax Briggs, showcasing his formidable bionic arms.

The notorious Kano, played by Josh Lawson, continues to cause mayhem, alongside Chin Han’s sinister Shang Tsung. The legendary thunder god Raiden is portrayed by Tadanobu Asano, with Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion and Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, his icy rival. Max Huang’s Kung Lao also returns, equipped with his deadly hat.

A New Chapter Under Experienced Direction

Simon McQuoid resumes his role as director, building on the foundation he set with the first “Mortal Kombat” film. With its compelling blend of new and returning talent, “Mortal Kombat 2” promises to delve deeper into the franchise’s rich lore, offering exhilarating battles and captivating storylines.

Watch the trailer below.