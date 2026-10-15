Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey Celebrate the Arrival of Baby No. 2

“Family officially complete,” Cuoco declared in her recent post, adding, “Time to bring Matilda’s baby home!” The couple’s excitement for their growing family is palpable, enhancing what has already been a transformative year for them.

Cuoco and Pelphrey’s journey to parenthood began in March 2023 when they welcomed their first child, daughter Matilda. Cuoco revealed her pregnancy through a candid post in June, capturing her baby bump alongside a vibrant cake celebrating Matilda’s first birthday.

Reflecting on the joy of welcoming Philomena, Cuoco expressed, “There are no words to describe this feeling once again. What a blessing. We are so grateful for the crazy wild up and down journey that brought us to our little Philo!”

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have happily expanded their family with the arrival of their second child, Philomena Carmine Bobby Pelphrey. The couple shared the exciting news via an Instagram post on Wednesday, October 12, where they posted heartwarming photos of their newborn.

Kaley Cuoco and Tom Pelphrey have expanded their family. PATRICK T. FALLON via Getty Images

The couple, who became engaged in 2024, have not rushed into wedding planning. In September, Cuoco shared with People that they might welcome another child before tying the knot. The actress joked, “We’re gonna go way out of order. That’s our plan. I have four dogs now, and a [1-year-old baby], and a Tom — it’s a lot.”

Cuoco fondly reminisced about meeting Pelphrey at the premiere of “Ozark” in 2022, calling it “love at first sight.” Their connection was instantaneous, leading to a deep bond that neither felt they had quite prepared for.