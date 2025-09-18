Kalani Hilliker Ties the Knot with Nathan Goldman

Kalani Hilliker, best known for her time on “Dance Moms,” has embarked on a new chapter with Nathan Goldman. The couple, having announced their engagement a year ago, celebrated their union with a picturesque wedding in Lake Como, which saw many familiar faces from the Dance Moms series joining in the festivities.

The Magical Lake Como Wedding

Kalani Hilliker of Dance Moms Marries Nathan Goldman, marking a momentous occasion set against the stunning backdrop of Lake Como. The 24-year-old exchanged vows on September 17, surrounded by friends, family, and her fellow Dance Moms alumni. The idyllic setting perfectly complemented the joy and excitement of the day.

The morning after the wedding, Kalani shared a playful video on Instagram. Dressed in a beige bikini, she gleefully sprinted down a pier and took her “1st dip as a WIFE!!!!” into the serene waters of Lake Como. This candor captures the essence of the celebration—a joyous leap into a new life chapter.

A Celebration with Loved Ones

The celebrations continued with a special video that captured heartfelt moments, featuring Kalani and Nathan Goldman, an engineer at Commonwealth Associates according to his LinkedIn profile. They held hands while diving into the water to the timeless tune of Frank Sinatra’s “The Way You Look Tonight.” The clips showcased their newlywed excitement and the camaraderie with friends extending their camaraderie.

Kalani fondly reminisced, “I want to relive yesterday forever,” highlighting the magic of these memories. The support and love from her friends, including notable appearances like JoJo Siwa, added warmth to the celebration.

Pre-Wedding Festivities

Kalani’s pre-wedding week was as vibrant as the ceremony itself. Pictures on her Instagram Story revealed joyful dinners and heartfelt hugs with JoJo Siwa, enhancing the joyous lead-up to her big day. The bride spent quality time with 20 of her “best friends” in an enchanting Italian villa, describing the experience as “living in a dream.” These moments reflected the deep bonds she shares with her closest companions.

Kalani Hilliker of Dance Moms Marries Nathan Goldman encapsulates a chapter filled with love, laughter, and cherished memories as they dance their way into forever together.