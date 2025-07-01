Dua Lipa and Callum Turner Spotted in Passionate Italian Embrace

In a captivating display of affection, Dua Lipa & Callum Turner share a steamy PDA moment in Italy, showcasing their love for one another. Recently, the engaged couple was spotted in the picturesque settings of the Amalfi Coast, where their romantic getaway turned into a series of heartwarming photographs. With their engagement fresh on the minds of fans, the couple’s public displays of affection have reignited the excitement surrounding their budding relationship.

A Romantic Escape in Italy

Dua Lipa and Callum Turner have transformed their Italian vacation into a fairytale-like experience, basking in the afterglow of their engagement. Recently captured by photographers from Backgrid, the couple was seen enjoying sun-soaked moments amid the stunning backdrop of the Mediterranean Sea. In one endearing snapshot, the singer and her fiancé were photographed hand-in-hand, with Dua affectionately gazing up at Callum. The images not only highlight their undeniable chemistry but also set relationship goals for their adoring fans.

Moments of Affection Amid Crystal Waters

As they lounged by the shimmering waters, Dua Lipa & Callum Turner shared several tender moments that exemplified their connection. Among the playful photos, the couple was seen exchanging a passionate kiss, a gesture that amplified their celebratory mood. Further into their seaside adventure, they jumped into the refreshing waters together, hand-in-hand, proving that their bond is both fun and deep. Dua shone in a stylish polka-dot bikini, while Callum opted for a laid-back look in simple orange beach shorts, both perfectly encapsulating a carefree summer vibe.

Engagement Announcement and Future Plans

The couple’s PDA-filled trip comes soon after Dua’s public confirmation of their engagement during an interview with British Vogue. Expressing her excitement, she remarked, “Yeah, we’re engaged. It’s very exciting.” She also shared insights into her wedding plans, mentioning, “I want to finish my tour, Callum’s shooting, so we’re just enjoying this period.” Emphasizing her perspective on marriage, Dua added, “This decision to grow old together, to see a life and just, I don’t know, be best friends forever – it’s a really special feeling.” Through these sentiments, it is clear that Dua Lipa & Callum Turner are looking forward to building a future together, filled with love and friendship.

As the world watches their relationship unfold, Dua Lipa & Callum Turner continue to inspire with their affectionate displays and shared adventures. This new chapter in their lives not only captures public interest but also sets a heartwarming example of love in the spotlight.

