Justus Kelley Makes History as First Mom to Win Miss USA 2026

In a groundbreaking achievement for the Miss USA pageant, Justus Kelley from Virginia has been crowned Miss USA 2026 during the 75th edition of the prestigious event, held at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts in Miami-Dade County on August 27. This historic win marks a significant milestone not only for Kelley but also for the pageant itself.

A Historic Win

At 31 years old, Kelley has made history as the first mother to win the Miss USA title. Additionally, she is the first married woman to hold the crown and the first winner to be in her 30s. Her victory symbolizes a progressive shift in the pageant’s values and inclusivity.

Milestones in Representation

In a heartfelt message shared on the Miss USA Instagram page, Kelley expressed her gratitude, saying, “I’m Justus Kelley and I just won Miss USA 2026. This opportunity means the world to me, and not only are we celebrating the 75th anniversary but we made history tonight. I’m the first married woman, first mom, and first woman in her 30s. It’s a great night.” With these words, she acknowledges the significance of her win while celebrating the achievements of her fellow contestants.

Evolution of the Pageant

Kelley’s success comes in the wake of a transformative policy change by the Miss USA organization. Just three years ago, they lifted a ban that restricted mothers and women over the age of 28 from entering the competition. Starting in 2023, the pageant expanded eligibility to all women over the age of 18, paving the way for a more diverse range of contestants.