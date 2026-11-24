On Monday, Ms. Rachel, the well-known children’s educator and YouTuber, visited federal youth immigration court in Manhattan to meet with children who were appearing without legal representation. Her visit aimed to shed light on the critical issue of unrepresented minors facing deportation and the overwhelming challenges they encounter as they navigate the complex immigration system in the United States.

Highlighting the Plight of Unrepresented Children

During her courtroom visit, Ms. Rachel expressed her deep concerns regarding the treatment of young immigrants. A poignant moment occurred when she shared a video on social media featuring 9-year-old Angel, who stood before the judge without an attorney by his side. “Kids representing themselves in immigration court is so wrong. I saw Angel up at the mic without a lawyer and I couldn’t believe it. He’s 9 years old!” she stated in her post. The situation struck her as particularly heartbreaking, especially hearing the repeated use of the term “removable” in reference to children. “Stop the cruelty!” she implored.

A Child’s Christmas Wish

In a touching interaction, Ms. Rachel encouraged Angel to write down his Christmas wishes. Notably, the first item on his list was for an immigration lawyer. “I am getting Angel a lawyer,” she committed, demonstrating her dedication to ensuring that vulnerable children have the support they desperately need.

Legislative Advocacy and Compassion

Ms. Rachel’s visit coincided with the presence of Congressman-elect Brad Lander, with the court setting a deadline of December 15 for Angel’s mother to secure legal representation. Reflecting on the emotional toll these proceedings take on children, Ms. Rachel stated, “It’s heartbreaking. I care so much about every child and I just want to see every child thriving in school, and my heart goes out to anyone going through this.” She stressed the damaging impact of terms like “removable” on a child’s well-being, emphasizing her desire for no child to associate such language with themselves.

Policy Change for a Better Future

Moreover, Ms. Rachel urged policymakers to prioritize the welfare of children. “I think our problems would really be a lot less if we all just focus on taking care of kids and centered kids in policies,” she remarked, calling for systemic changes that would better serve the needs of immigrant children.

Advocating for Children Beyond Borders

Additionally, beyond the immigration court, Ms. Rachel has been a vocal advocate for children affected by global crises, such as the violence and poverty in Gaza during the ongoing conflict with Israel. In September, she made headlines by pledging a $1 million donation to the Palestine Children’s Relief Fund, matching a similar pledge from musician Macklemore, who faced backlash for his pro-Palestinian statements.