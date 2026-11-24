Bela Bajaria, the former chief content officer of Netflix, recently addressed her unexpected departure from the streaming giant in her first public remarks since leaving last month. During a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter ahead of the 2026 International Emmys, where she is set to receive the Founders Award, she reflected on her decade at Netflix and the numerous achievements she and her team made during that time.

A Fond Farewell to Netflix

Bajaria described her time at Netflix as “such an amazing, fun chapter,” expressing pride in the projects she oversaw. Since her exit on October 15, which saw former Fox and Disney executive Peter Rice take over her position, she has been taking some much-needed rest and engaging in “really fun conversations.” Bajaria shared, “I’m excited about what’s next, and I think this time is good for a little rest after a lot of global travel,” adding that she feels “really open” to future opportunities.

Reflecting on Leadership and Gratitude

At the International Emmys, Bajaria also reflected on the broader industry challenges, noting the recent exits of several high-profile female executives amid layoffs, including Pam Abdy at Warner Bros. and Cindy Holland at Paramount. She emphasized the significance of strong leadership, stating, “In general, in every industry, we just have to make sure that you have leaders that are doing a great job and really care about the group.” Bajaria underlined the importance of understanding the backgrounds of leaders making critical decisions, particularly in content creation.

Despite the changes in her professional life, she holds her time at Netflix in high regard. “I’m so proud of being part of something that transforms television and film and connecting with audiences around the world,” she remarked, looking forward to new endeavors.

A Celebratory Moment at the Awards

While accepting the Founders Award from Keri Russell, a star of Netflix’s popular series The Diplomat, Bajaria subtly acknowledged her recent transition. She noted, “For some of us, it’s a season of change, as you might have heard,” hinting at her departure. As a fitting finale to her award acceptance, she teased, “I’ve never been more excited for the next season. You know I love to surprise an audience. So stay tuned.”

Gratitude and Personal Journey

In her remarks, Bajaria spoke deeply about the nature of leadership and the essential qualities that define a good leader. “A leader must take care of the group… they set the tone – leading with integrity, selflessness, and courage,” she asserted. She credited her journey from being an immigrant in the U.S. to understanding the significance of holidays like Thanksgiving for shaping her perspective. Reflecting on her family’s experience, she shared how their Thanksgiving meal evolved over time, ultimately bridging cultural gaps.

She also expressed the importance of gratitude, both for struggles and successes, describing it as “strength in knowing nothing is guaranteed and nothing can be taken for granted.” Furthermore, she revealed how growing up with television connected her to American culture, spurring her passion for the industry.

Endings and New Beginnings

As the ceremony drew to a close, Bajaria thanked the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences for recognizing her contributions. Russell, in her introduction of Bajaria, reminisced about a lively moment at the Netflix afterparty where Bajaria was dancing with the cast of The Diplomat. Highlighting Bajaria’s magnetic charisma, Russell remarked, “She’s in a transition right now, and I envy whoever has the privilege of working with her next. She’s lightning in a bottle.”