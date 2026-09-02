Julianne Moore Honored with Golden Icon Award at Zurich Festival

Julianne Moore is set to receive the prestigious Golden Icon Award at the 22nd Zurich Film Festival, in recognition of her “extraordinary career” and her latest role in the film “The Debut.” Directed by Jesse Eisenberg, the film is a notable collaboration, marking the second time Moore has worked with him since his directorial debut “When You Finish Saving the World” in 2022.

A Journey of Transformation

In “The Debut,” Moore portrays Mona Friedman, a modest housewife who unexpectedly gets cast in a small role at a community theater. As she navigates this new chapter, she evolves from a reserved individual into a passionate method actor, fiercely protective of the artistic integrity of her role. This transformation leads her to challenge the authority of the production’s domineering director, underscoring the film’s theme of pursuing one’s dreams.

A Tribute to an Exceptional Talent

Christian Jungen, CEO of the Zurich Film Festival, praised Moore’s remarkable talent, stating, “Julianne Moore is one of the outstanding character actresses of American cinema. She possesses remarkable versatility and, time and again, manages to captivate us with her intense portrayals of the characters she plays. No matter which film we see her in, we find ourselves rooting for her characters.” He emphasized that “The Debut” serves as a heartfelt tribute to the actress’s own profession and reiterated its suitability as the film through which to honor her with the Golden Icon Award.

Accolades and Achievements

Moore’s illustrious career is marked by an Academy Award win for her role in “Still Alice,” along with nominations for her performances in acclaimed films such as “Far From Heaven,” “The Hours,” “The End of the Affair,” and “Boogie Nights.” Additionally, she has garnered recognition at prestigious film festivals, winning best actress awards at Cannes for “Maps to the Stars,” at Venice for “Far From Heaven,” and at Berlin for “The Hours.”