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Julianne Moore and Daughter Liv Share Heartfelt Moment at Paris Fashion Week

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Written byYVE Style Editorial
Julianne Moore and Daughter Liv Share Heartfelt Moment at Paris Fashion Week

Julianne Moore and her daughter are shining at Paris Fashion Week this season. The acclaimed actress made a striking appearance alongside her and husband Bart Freundlich‘s 24-year-old daughter, Liv Freundlich, during a special photocall for Messika, marking a rare public outing together.

A Chic Evening in Butter-Yellow

On October 1, Moore captivated attendees in a flowing, floor-length butter-yellow gown, which she paired with a dazzling Messika diamond-encrusted choker and chunky diamond earrings. Her look was completed with glowing makeup and her signature red hair styled in simple waves, showcasing her timeless elegance.

Mother-Daughter Style Moment

Liv Freundlich, who noticeably stood taller than her mother at the event, showcased her own sense of style in a form-fitting little black dress adorned with long ties draped elegantly across her hips. She complemented her outfit with a delicate Messika necklace and echoed her mother’s signature dark red locks, styled in soft curls, proving their familial resemblance.

A Long-Awaited Reunion

This outing was particularly meaningful for the mother-daughter duo, as it marked their first public appearance together in over three years. The last time they were spotted was during a stroll through New York City in July 2023, highlighting the significance of this moment at such a prestigious event.

As the fashion world congregates in Paris, this enchanting sighting of Julianne Moore and Liv Freundlich adds a heartfelt touch to the glamorous festivities, reminding us of the special bond shared between them.

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