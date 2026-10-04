Julianne Moore and Daughter Liv Share Heartfelt Moment at Paris Fashion Week

Julianne Moore and her daughter are shining at Paris Fashion Week this season. The acclaimed actress made a striking appearance alongside her and husband Bart Freundlich‘s 24-year-old daughter, Liv Freundlich, during a special photocall for Messika, marking a rare public outing together.

A Chic Evening in Butter-Yellow

On October 1, Moore captivated attendees in a flowing, floor-length butter-yellow gown, which she paired with a dazzling Messika diamond-encrusted choker and chunky diamond earrings. Her look was completed with glowing makeup and her signature red hair styled in simple waves, showcasing her timeless elegance.

Mother-Daughter Style Moment

Liv Freundlich, who noticeably stood taller than her mother at the event, showcased her own sense of style in a form-fitting little black dress adorned with long ties draped elegantly across her hips. She complemented her outfit with a delicate Messika necklace and echoed her mother’s signature dark red locks, styled in soft curls, proving their familial resemblance.

A Long-Awaited Reunion

This outing was particularly meaningful for the mother-daughter duo, as it marked their first public appearance together in over three years. The last time they were spotted was during a stroll through New York City in July 2023, highlighting the significance of this moment at such a prestigious event.