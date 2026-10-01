Josh Hartnett Reveals His Children Are Unfamiliar with His Films

Eva Longoria, famed for her role in the hit series Desperate Housewives, has made a significant lifestyle change since her days on Wisteria Lane. In a candid interview with Marie Claire in November 2024, she reflected on her departure from Los Angeles, where she spent her adult life. “I had my whole adult life here,” she shared, expressing her feelings about the changes she observed in the area. “But even before [the pandemic], it was changing. The vibe was different. And then Covid happened, and it pushed it over the edge. Whether it’s the homelessness or the taxes, not that I want to s–t on California—it just feels like this chapter in my life is done now.”

New Homes and Global Living

Since leaving Los Angeles, Longoria, along with her husband José Bastón and their son Santiago, has been dividing their time between Mexico and Spain. This move is a significant shift for the actress, who recognizes the privilege of being able to escape the challenges faced by many Americans. “I’m privileged,” she noted. “I get to escape and go somewhere. Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them.”

A Focus on Work, Not Politics

Despite discussing the current political climate, Longoria clarified that her relocation was not influenced by President Trump’s re-election. On the The View: Behind the Table podcast, she elaborated, “I didn’t leave because of the political environment. I left because my work took me there since Land of Women—shooting six months in Catalonia, then four months in Mexico for Searching for Mexico, then back to Spain. Now I’ve been there for years. So I just don’t like that it’s politicized.”

Ongoing Projects and Future Endeavors