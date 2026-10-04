Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton: Life with Their Four Children

Eva Longoria, once a familiar face on Wisteria Lane as a star of Desperate Housewives, has moved on to a new chapter in her life, settling into a lifestyle that oscillates between Mexico and Spain. In a recent interview with Marie Claire in November 2024, she reflected on her decision to leave Los Angeles, a place she described as having been her home for her entire adult life. “I had my whole adult life here,” she shared. However, Longoria felt the cultural atmosphere had shifted significantly even before the pandemic hit, with issues such as homelessness and rising taxes influencing her choice. “It just feels like this chapter in my life is done now,” she stated.

Life Between Countries

For the past few years, Eva, along with her husband José Bastón and their son Santiago, has been splitting their time between Mexico and Spain. Speaking about her privilege in having the opportunity to escape the constraints many Americans face, she expressed empathy for those unable to leave. “Most Americans aren’t so lucky. They’re going to be stuck in this dystopian country, and my anxiety and sadness is for them,” she lamented.

On Political Climate and Professional Choices

Interestingly, Longoria clarified that her relocation was not sparked by the political environment in the United States, including the re-election of President Trump. “I didn’t leave because of the political environment,” she explained on an episode of The View: Behind the Table podcast. Instead, her move was driven by work commitments that took her to Spain and Mexico for projects such as Land of Women and Searching for Mexico. “So I just don’t like that it’s politicized,” she added, emphasizing the professional motivations behind her relocation.

Keeping Busy with New Projects