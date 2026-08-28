Josh Hart and Shannon Hart: An Unexpected Romance Revealed

At the core of Knicks guard Josh Hart‘s life is his unwavering bond with his partner, Shannon Hart. The couple has mastered the art of maintaining a strong connection, even amidst the hectic schedule of an NBA season.

Celebrating Together

Their relationship shines through in simple yet meaningful traditions. Upon Josh’s return from road trips, it’s not uncommon for the couple to celebrate with a bottle of their signature Seven Harts wine. This small gesture symbolizes the joy of reunion and the love they share.

Making Time for Each Other

Josh emphasizes the importance of prioritizing their relationship. In a recent interview with the Times, he stated, “Making time—not trying to find time—but making time for each other” is fundamental to their closeness. They stay connected during his travels, often texting throughout the day or engaging in multiple FaceTime calls, ensuring their bond remains strong even when miles apart.

Quality Time in the Off-Season

During the off-season, the couple’s approach shifts to focus on quality time together. Shannon expressed her relief at not having to rush from one place to another, embracing the opportunity to relax and enjoy each other’s company. “Not having to get up and go all the time, and be here or there. So, that’ll be good,” she remarked in an interview with E! News.

Adventures and Family Time

With time on their hands, the couple has managed to embark on several joint adventures, enjoying toasts to life in spectacular locales such as Bordeaux and Capri. Josh reflected on this shift, stating, “I’ve been able to do a lot more family time, and do things I’m not normally able to do during the season. So it’s been fun.”

Beyond Their Romance