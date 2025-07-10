Josh Duhamel Shocked by Seth Rogen’s Studio Jokes

When Josh Duhamel tuned into Apple TV+ to watch The Studio, the satirical comedy co-created by Seth Rogen, he didn’t expect to find himself at the center of a few lighthearted jabs. In a recent episode of Michael Rosenbaum’s podcast, Inside of You, Duhamel shared his reaction to the show’s playful references to him, revealing that he was unaware Seth Rogen’s The Studio would joke about him. This unexpected twist adds another layer to the actor’s ongoing career narrative, intertwining humor with insights into Hollywood’s inner workings.

Unexpected Jokes and Mispronunciations

During his candid appearance on the podcast, Duhamel reflected on everything from his tenure in the Transformers franchise to his wellness initiatives. As the conversation shifted towards The Studio, Duhamel highlighted a specific episode where he was humorously depicted as the Kool-Aid Man. “There’s a whole episode with me being cast as the Kool-Aid Guy,” he explained, referring to Episode 7, aptly titled “Casting.” In this episode, Rogen’s CEO navigates a quirky dilemma while assembling a cast for a fictional Kool-Aid movie, leading to unintentional stereotypes woven with absurd humor.

Duhamel’s Reaction to the Jokes

Surprised by the lighthearted portrayal, Duhamel confided, “Yeah, somebody who was watching it told me about it. And I was like, ‘Yeah, it’s cool, I love Rogen and all those [guys]. But you’d think they would have called me and said like, ‘Hey, do you mind if we use your name and likeness for this?’” His surprise wasn’t solely due to the jokes but also stemmed from the fact that the show mispronounced his last name.

A Lighthearted Discrepancy

The actor noted that the cast opted for “do-HAH-mill” instead of the correct “DUH-mel.” When Rosenbaum speculated that it might have been an intentional joke, Duhamel responded, “They might have. Maybe.” Nevertheless, he maintained a light-hearted take on the incident, saying, “I don’t care. I’m kind of flattered by it.” This playful exchange is emblematic of the creative spirit in Rogen’s productions, where even a joke can resonate positively with the subjects of humor.

What’s Next for The Studio?

As The Studio gears up for its second season, fans can anticipate more appearances from a star-studded lineup that already includes notable cameos from the likes of Martin Scorsese, Zoë Kravitz, Ron Howard, and Adam Scott. Duhamel’s experience reflects not only his own adaptability in comedic circumstances but also hints at the show’s ability to maintain a fresh and engaging narrative filled with surprises and laughter. With a blend of satire and sincerity, the next season promises to further explore the quirks of Hollywood, perhaps with more cheeky references to stars like Josh Duhamel.