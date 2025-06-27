Josh Duhamel’s Action Thriller Fails to Ignite Excitement

In “Off the Grid,” the much-anticipated action thriller led by Josh Duhamel, viewers are treated to a disappointingly predictable story. The film, directed by James Agnew, attempts to deliver intense action sequences and gripping suspense but ultimately falls short. The narrative follows typical genre tropes, leaving audiences with a sense of déjà vu rather than excitement. Despite its potential, “Off the Grid” ends up feeling more like a formulaic fizzle than the thrilling ride it promises.

Josh Duhamel takes on the role of Guy, a research scientist who flees from his job at Belcor Enterprises in San Francisco. His departure is triggered by the revelation that his energy-producing reactor is intended for weaponization. Seeking solitude, Guy transforms into a survivalist in rural Tennessee. There, he lives in a repurposed Quonset hut surrounded by carefully set boobytraps, embodying the essence of living “off the grid.”

During his time in isolation, Guy occasionally ventures into a nearby town for supplies, interacting mainly with Chase (Michael Zapesotsky), the intelligent cashier, and Josey (María Elisa Camargo), who runs the local tavern. These brief interactions offer little relief from Guy’s otherwise monotonous routine, which involves constant preparation for a potential threat.

The expected threat materializes in the form of Mr. Belcor (Peter Stormare), who dispatches mercenary Marcus (Ricky Russert) to track Guy down. Marcus, portrayed as a walking stereotype, leads a group of inept henchmen on a mission to retrieve Guy, supposedly alive. However, tension is undermined early on by a scene showing Guy overcoming Marcus, leaving little suspense about the film’s outcome.

The mercenaries’ incompetence is a running theme, as they fail repeatedly in their mission, making it clear that Guy will triumph with his makeshift defenses. This predictability detracts from the film’s thrill factor and leaves viewers wishing for more innovative storytelling.

Adding to the mix is Greg Kinnear as Ranish, a Belcor executive reluctantly sent to oversee Marcus. His disdain for the rustic setting is palpable, yet he humorously navigates the situation, delivering one of the movie’s rare comedic moments when explaining Marcus’s dubious presence to the local sheriff: “Yeah, he’s an auteur. A real Robert Bresson.”

Despite some attempts at humor and Josh Duhamel’s committed performance, “Off the Grid” struggles to elevate itself beyond a cliché-ridden script. The film ultimately lacks the originality and excitement necessary to make a lasting impression in the action thriller genre.