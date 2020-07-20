Johnny Depp ‘Condemned’ Amber Heard after Her Nude Pictures Were Dripped

Amber Heard claims Johnny Depp condemned her for the leakage of her very own nude pictures, and a court has heard.

The starlet, 34, was among the sufferers of the 2014 hacking of star iCloud accounts, with naked images of her being shared on the net because of this.

Heard stated, “naked and intimate” photos were swiped, and the cyberpunks launch “hundreds of images to the world without my consent.”

She was providing her testimony in the initial day of week 3 of Depp’s libel trial versus NGN over a 2018 short article in The Sun in which he was called a “wife-beater” – which he energetically rejects.

Heard’s images were swiped the year before she wed Depp, that she asserted condemned her for the leakage.

“They went everywhere,” she said. “Johnny condemned me for that. I was at fault.

I know that I intend he saw it like that.

I was incredibly troubled.

It had not been simply my personal privacy had been breached. I felt my civil rights had been.”

In her witness declaration, Heard asserted Depp tossed a phone at her before tugging her by the hair and slapping her.

The affirmed row, which she stated happened in May 2016, took place after Depp discovered poo in the bed, which she rejects being in charge of…