Anne Hathaway's Unexpected Hiatus After Five Films

Anne Hathaway is taking a well-deserved break from the limelight after an incredibly busy year in film. Following the release of five movies in a single year, the Oscar-winning actress has made a lighthearted promise to “vanish” from public view, and she appears to be keeping that commitment in an amusing manner.

Hilarious Departure

In a recent video shared on Instagram, Hathaway announced her attendance at the premiere of her film Verity, which hit theaters on October 2. As she spoke about the film’s release, a cloud of animated smoke suddenly enveloped her, causing a moment of confusion among her team members. As the smoke cleared, faux headlines flashed across the screen, stating, “Anne Hathaway disappears,” “As promised, Anne Hathaway vanishes into a plume of smoke,” and “Anne Hathaway simply evaporates.”

A Planned Escapade

The 43-year-old actress, who recently revealed she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, hinted at her intention to take some time off during a press tour. In a September 21 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hathaway quipped, “The movie comes out Oct. 2 and on Oct. 3 I’m going to, like, vanish in a plume of smoke and you’re not gonna see me until you have to.”