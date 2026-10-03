Anne Hathaway's Unexpected Hiatus After Five Films

Anne Hathaway is taking a well-deserved break from the limelight after an incredibly busy year in film. Following the release of five movies in a single year, the Oscar-winning actress has made a lighthearted promise to “vanish” from public view, and she appears to be keeping that commitment in an amusing manner.
Hilarious Departure
In a recent video shared on Instagram, Hathaway announced her attendance at the premiere of her film Verity, which hit theaters on October 2. As she spoke about the film’s release, a cloud of animated smoke suddenly enveloped her, causing a moment of confusion among her team members. As the smoke cleared, faux headlines flashed across the screen, stating, “Anne Hathaway disappears,” “As promised, Anne Hathaway vanishes into a plume of smoke,” and “Anne Hathaway simply evaporates.”
A Planned Escapade
The 43-year-old actress, who recently revealed she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman, hinted at her intention to take some time off during a press tour. In a September 21 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Hathaway quipped, “The movie comes out Oct. 2 and on Oct. 3 I’m going to, like, vanish in a plume of smoke and you’re not gonna see me until you have to.”
As Hathaway closes this chapter of her career, fans can likely expect to see her again, albeit not in the immediate future. For now, she seems to be embracing her whimsical plan to enjoy some solitude after her whirlwind of recent film releases.