Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo Triumph at 2025 Hot Dog Contest

In yet another thrilling display of competitive eating prowess, Joey Chestnut and Miki Sudo have reigned supreme at the 2025 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. Their dominance continues, captivating audiences and solidifying their legendary status in the world of competitive eating. This year’s event, held at its iconic Coney Island location, marked a remarkable return for Chestnut, who missed last year’s contest due to contractual issues. Meanwhile, Sudo continues to assert her unmatched abilities, adding yet another victory to her already impressive record.

Joey Chestnut’s Triumphant Return

With a triumphant comeback, Joey Chestnut devoured 70.5 hot dogs and buns in just 10 minutes, marking his 17th win in the event. His return to the 2025 Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest was much anticipated, following his absence in 2024 due to a sponsorship conflict with Impossible Foods. The previous year, Chestnut competed at an alternative event, only to emerge victorious in a live-streamed contest against rival Takeru Kobayashi later that year.

Chestnut shared his excitement with fans on social media, expressing, “This event means the world to me. It’s a cherished tradition, a celebration of American culture and a huge part of my life.” Through ongoing discussions, he managed to resolve differences with event organizers and return to the Coney Island stage.

Miki Sudo’s Continued Dominance

Miki Sudo secured her 11th victory in the women’s division by consuming 33 hot dogs and buns. Although her total was lower than last year’s record of 51, she remains a formidable competitor. Sudo told ESPN that she had aimed higher but jokingly remarked that the buns felt larger this time. Despite feeling she could have achieved more, her victory further solidifies her legacy in the contest.

Sponsorship Tensions and Media Highlights

The conflict that kept Chestnut from the 2024 contest was rooted in a sponsorship deal with Impossible Foods, which led to his exclusion due to exclusivity rules. However, the issue has since been resolved, allowing him to return to Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest. Major League Eating’s cofounder, George Shea, expressed excitement at having him back, highlighting the importance of the event to fans and participants alike.

This year’s event attracted additional media attention with a commercial featuring Ryan Reynolds and Costco’s Richard Galanti, celebrating affordable prices in a playful nod to inflation concerns. The ad was strategically aired during prime slots of the contest broadcast on ESPN platforms.

The Nathan’s Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest remains a staple of Fourth of July celebrations, and with Chestnut and Sudo leading the charge, their dominance continues to captivate audiences and push the limits of competitive eating. Fans eagerly await what further boundaries these champions will push as they solidify their status as true legends of the sport.