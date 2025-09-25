Joanna Page’s Terrifying Taxi Ordeal: Held and Threatened

Joanna Page, best known for her role in “Love Actually,” recently shared a harrowing experience where she was held hostage by a taxi driver while filming. During the tense encounter, she was forced to think quickly to ensure her safety. This story sheds light on the dangers that can occur when trust is misplaced, even in seemingly mundane situations like a taxi ride.

Quick Thinking and Survival

Finding herself in the terrifying situation of being held hostage, Joanna Page had to rely on her instincts. She recounted acting nonchalant and engaging with the driver to diffuse the tension. “I thought, ‘Just laugh. Just laugh with him. Make him laugh. Tell some jokes. Be quite saucy back to him if he’s saying he’s gonna do this, laugh back and be really, really cheeky,’” she explained. Her quick thinking proved effective as she endured the ordeal for an hour and a half, riding in circles until the driver finally returned her to her hotel.

Hotel Staff’s Warning

Once Joanna was safely back at her hotel, she shared the chilling experience with the front desk staff. To her surprise, their reaction was a stern warning about the risks she had faced. “They said, ‘Oh my god, you’re so incredibly lucky. You’re just really lucky,’” Joanna recalled, noting the staff advised her, “Don’t ever, ever do anything like that again.” This advice underscored the potential dangers and the importance of exercising caution in unfamiliar situations.

A Shared Encounter

Joanna Page’s experience wasn’t isolated during the film’s production. Actor Benedict Cumberbatch also faced a frightening incident. While returning from a diving trip, he and his companions were stopped due to a blown tire. As reported by Variety, they were then robbed and abducted by six men, eventually left tied up. This incident illustrates the unpredictable nature of such threats and highlights the importance of vigilance.

Both encounters serve as stark reminders of the potential perils that can unexpectedly arise and the need for awareness and quick thinking in navigating dangerous situations.