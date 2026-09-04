Jim Thornton Rejects Allegations of Inappropriate Messages in Chat Room

Content warning: This story discusses child sexual abuse images.

Jim Thornton, the longtime announcer for Wheel of Fortune, has been in the spotlight following his suspension on September 1 due to serious allegations that surfaced from an incident on an American Airlines flight. The troubling details continue to unfold, prompting both concern and scrutiny.

Allegations from the Flight Incident

The event in question occurred in May when a fellow passenger on the flight reported alarming findings on Thornton’s laptop. According to statements made to TMZ, the passenger claimed to have seen messages that suggested Thornton was engaged in a chat room associated with inappropriate discussions related to minors.

Content of the Messages

Photos obtained by the outlet allegedly depict Thornton’s computer with messages referencing “a couple of cute boys and a hot little girl,” along with the abbreviation “CP,” which the passenger interpreted as standing for child pornography. In addition, other messages reportedly made light of sexual acts inappropriately tied to the flight environment, questioning things like, “does it count as the mile high club if it’s a h—job?”

Uncertain Context and Thornton’s Position

It remains unclear whether Thornton was actively sending any of the messages or merely a participant in the chat. As this story develops, questions surrounding the context of these communications and Thornton’s involvement persist. The allegations have raised alarms and prompted further investigation, casting a shadow over the beloved television personality.