Jim Thornton Quits Social Media Following Wheel of Fortune Exit

Former “Wheel of Fortune” announcer Jim Thornton has seemingly retreated from the public eye, shutting down his Facebook account just hours after news broke of his termination from the iconic game show. Thornton’s sudden absence from social media coincided with reports detailing his dismissal on Friday, following serious allegations stemming from an incident in May.

Thornton’s Firing and Social Media Presence

According to TMZ, Thornton’s Facebook page, which previously featured behind-the-scenes content from “Wheel of Fortune,” went dark shortly after the announcement of his firing. Additionally, Thornton appeared to be “scrubbed” from the show’s official social media accounts, effectively erasing his image and name from the franchise’s online presence.

Details of the Allegations

Thornton was first suspended from the show after a passenger on an American Airlines flight alerted a flight attendant regarding Thornton’s alleged involvement in online discussions that could be construed as linked to pedophilia. In a statement, a spokesperson for Sony Pictures Television confirmed, “Jim Thornton’s employment with ‘Wheel of Fortune’ has been terminated, effective immediately.” This decision followed ongoing scrutiny related to the May 14 incident, where law enforcement was called in upon the flight’s arrival at Los Angeles International Airport to address the passenger’s concerns.

Legal Defense and Context

In defense of Thornton, attorney Allison Hart stated that he did not engage in any illegal conduct, was not arrested, nor charged with any crime. Hart emphasized that law enforcement concluded their questioning swiftly and determined no wrongdoing had occurred. Furthermore, she asserted that Thornton had accidentally navigated to an inappropriate chat site, lifeline.chat, instead of the legitimate support forum 988lifeline.org, and claimed he left the site once he identified its nature.

Investigation and Future Implications

On September 2, it was reported that “Wheel of Fortune” staff were in the process of editing Thornton out of upcoming episodes, a challenging task ahead of the new season’s debut on September 14. Following the incident, Hart argued that the chatbot in question does not contain unlawful content and that her client “never viewed, downloaded or consumed any child pornography.”

Visual Evidence and Public Reaction

Despite Hart’s assertions, images surfaced showing Thornton engaging in an alleged chatroom during the flight, with timestamps indicating that the conversation lasted approximately an hour. Messages reportedly attributed to him raised red flags, citing unsettling remarks about children. Following these revelations, Thornton has remained silent regarding his dismissal and the surrounding controversy.

As concerns intensified, passengers described Thornton as appearing nervous and in distress, especially after being instructed to close his laptop upon the flight attendant’s intervention. Photos taken during the flight illustrated him appearing to type inquiries into Google, seemingly panicked.

Conclusion