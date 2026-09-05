Jim Thornton Exits Wheel of Fortune Amid Disturbing Allegations

Content warning: This story discusses child sexual abuse images.

Jim Thornton, the voice of Wheel of Fortune, has been terminated from his position following serious allegations and unsettling revelations about his online activities. Just one day after images emerged purportedly showing him engaged in a pedophile chat room while on an American Airlines flight, the decision to fire him was announced.

Termination Announcement

A spokesperson for Sony Pictures Television confirmed Thornton’s dismissal on September 4. “Following a thorough investigation, Jim Thornton’s employment with Wheel of Fortune has been terminated, effective immediately,” the spokesperson stated. E! News has reached out to Thornton’s lawyer for comments regarding the termination but has yet to receive a response.

Previous Suspension and Investigation

Reports indicate that Thornton, who joined the iconic game show in 2011 before Ryan Seacrest took over from Pat Sajak, had initially been suspended on September 1 due to undisclosed allegations against him. The unfolding situation escalated rapidly after a fellow passenger recounting a disturbing experience came forward.

Alarming Claims from a Fellow Passenger

The unnamed passenger, who was aboard the same flight from Charlotte, N.C., to Los Angeles, claimed to have observed Thornton on his laptop in a chat room that appeared to cater to pedophiles during the flight. In photos obtained by TMZ, Thornton can be seen with his computer open, discussing past experiences at a local Golden Corral restaurant. Disturbingly, the messages included references to “cute boys and a hot little girl,” with one user calling the dining experience an “all-you-can-eat Boyffet.”