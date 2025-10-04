Jessica Kirson’s Apology for Riyadh Comedy Fest Performance

Lesbian stand-up comedian Jessica Kirson recently addressed the controversy surrounding her participation in Saudi Arabia’s Riyadh Comedy Festival, expressing “sincere regret” for her decision. As an openly gay performer, Kirson’s involvement in the event has sparked debate, especially given Saudi Arabia’s stance on LGBTQ+ rights. In her statement, Kirson navigates the complexities of performing in a country with such contrasting values and sheds light on her motivations and subsequent reflections.

Riyadh Comedy Festival: A Global Gathering Under Scrutiny

The Riyadh Comedy Festival, which ran from September 26 to October 9, drew an impressive lineup of over 50 comedians, including well-known names like Dave Chappelle, Bill Burr, and Kevin Hart. Despite its billing as the “world’s largest comedy festival,” the event faced criticism from various quarters. Figures like Marc Maron and David Cross have voiced concerns, pointing to Saudi Arabia’s human rights record, citing its treatment of women, LGBTQ+ individuals, and journalists.

Atsuko Okatsuka, a comedian who declined participation, shared contract stipulations that barred any material that might disparage Saudi Arabia or its leadership, underscoring the tightrope performers were asked to walk.

Kirson’s Regret: A Personal and Public Reconciliation

In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, Kirson revealed her surprise at being invited to perform in Riyadh and her insistence on being openly gay onstage. She aimed to contribute positively by being visible as an LGBTQ+ individual in a restrictive environment, believing it could resonate with local communities. “I am grateful that I was able to do precisely that,” Kirson stated, describing heartfelt messages received from attendees who found meaning in her performance.

However, Kirson deeply regrets participating under the Saudi government’s auspices. Consequently, she pledged to donate her fee to a human rights organization, emphasizing her commitment to making amends.

Community Reactions and Kirson’s Response

Feedback from Kirson’s fanbase has been mixed, with many expressing disappointment on platforms like Instagram. Comments have ranged from outright disapproval to heartfelt appeals for understanding. One fan lamented, “You really sold out like…I’m super sad about this.” Another questioned her decision to accept money from what they termed a “horrible regime.”

In contrast, some comedians like Bill Burr have defended their participation, describing the festival as transformative and positive. Nonetheless, Kirson remains the first to publicly apologize and take steps to address the criticisms.

A Commitment to Dialogue and Reflection

Reflecting on her choice, Kirson highlighted her desire to spark discussion around using platforms for societal good. She acknowledged the reactions her decision has prompted and reiterated her resolve to listen to her community. “To my fans: I see you. I hear you. Your voice matters to me,” she emphasized, pledging to hold herself accountable and foster trust and respect moving forward.

By taking responsibility for her actions, Kirson hopes to contribute to ongoing dialogues about the intersection of comedy, personal identity, and activism in challenging contexts.