Jeremy Strong's Surprising Text to Jessica Chastain After Box Office Upset

In a playful twist of events at the box office this past weekend, Jessica Chastain‘s horror film “Other Mommy” triumphed over Jeremy Strong’s latest project, “The Social Reckoning.” Despite the competitive nature of the industry, the two longtime friends have maintained their camaraderie, as evidenced by their lighthearted interactions over social media.

Chastain and Strong’s Lighthearted Exchange

Chastain took to her Instagram Story on Monday to share a series of light-hearted text messages with Strong, who portrays Mark Zuckerberg in Aaron Sorkin’s “Social Network” sequel. Strong kicked off their banter by sending Chastain a Vulture headline declaring, “‘Other Mommy’ Spanks ‘The Social Reckoning’ at the Box Office.” In this showdown, “Other Mommy” firmly established itself in the number one position, earning $27.5 million, while “The Social Reckoning” fell short with only $5.5 million.

A Friendly Rivalry

Chastain’s reply to Strong’s text was simply, “Omg,” to which Strong cheekily responded with a middle finger emoji followed by a kiss emoji, demonstrating their mutual respect and humor despite the competition. Chastain then commented on the humor of Vulture’s photo showcasing them in character, remarking, “These pics are hysterical.” Strong responded, expressing his own amusement: “Its so funny,” to which Chastain playfully noted, “You look SO SAD!”

Box Office Performance and Critical Reception

“Other Mommy” significantly exceeded box office expectations, particularly given its poor reviews and a CinemaScore of D+. With a modest budget of $18 million, the film, produced by Blumhouse and Universal, is performing well financially. Conversely, “The Social Reckoning” struggled to meet projections of a $7 million to $8 million opening. The film, which revolves around a Facebook engineer (Mikey Madison) leaking confidential documents to expose the company’s troubling practices, received mixed reviews from critics.

Jeremy Strong’s Method Approach