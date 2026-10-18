Jenna Dewan's Partner Offers Heartfelt Support During DWTS Drama

Val Chmerkovskiy recently found himself at the center of controversy following a tension-filled moment on the dance competition show, DWTS. The incident prompted a noteworthy response on social media, particularly on TikTok, where Chmerkovskiy stated, “You almost saw Fresh Prince enter the ballroom last night.” This prompted a variety of reactions online, with screenshots of his post circulating widely.

Chmerkovskiy’s Apology and DWTS Suspension

In a swift move, the 40-year-old dancer deleted his TikTok post and issued a public apology for the reference he made. This led to a historic suspension from DWTS, marking the first time in the show’s history that such a disciplinary action had been taken.

Reflections on His Comments

In his apology, Chmerkovskiy expressed deep regret for his comments, emphasizing his intent to support his fiancée, Jenna Dewan. “In a moment where my instinct was to defend my wife, I made a poor decision to reference a meme to ‘keep my wife’s name’ out of the conversation,” he shared on his Instagram Stories on October 17. “I did not stop to think through what else that reference could imply, which was genuinely never my intention.”

Support for the DWTS Family

Chmerkovskiy concluded his message by urging fans to support his fellow dancers and the entire DWTS family during their upcoming Dedication Night. “Please send Carrie Ann, Jenna, and the whole DWTS family lots of love,” he wrote. “I’ll be watching and cheering everyone on!!”