Jelly Roll's Weight Loss Lets Him Reclaim Body Confidence

Jelly Roll, the dynamic artist known for his hit “Need a Favor,” is making headlines not only for his music but also for his candid remarks about his recent weight loss journey. The singer, born Jason DeFord, recently opened up about his extraordinary transformation while guest-hosting an episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live on August 24.

A Remarkable Weight Loss Journey

During his appearance on the late-night show, Jelly Roll proudly announced that he has lost nearly 300 pounds over the past few years. In a humorous twist, he quipped that he can now “finally see his, um, roll.” His comments came as he discussed concerns over President Donald Trump‘s weight following the president’s recent physical examination.

A Lighthearted Comparison

Using humor to deliver a poignant message, Jelly Roll remarked, “After his last physical, we found out that Trump gained 14 pounds, which means he’s now tipping the scales at almost 240. It’s crazy. Think about this, y’all: In the last few years I’ve lost 300 pounds—that means I’ve lost an entire Donald Trump.” His playful comparison resonated with the audience, reflecting the artist’s ability to tackle serious topics with a light touch.

A Message from One “Fat Pig” to Another

Beyond the jokes, Jelly Roll had a sincere message for the commander in chief. He stated, “From one fat pig to another, take it from me that physical fitness is very important. Trust me, you’ll be happy to see your penis again.” His frankness highlights the importance he places on health and fitness, stemming from his own transformative experience.