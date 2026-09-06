Jelly Roll Shocks Fans by Cancelling Mar-a-Lago Fundraiser Appearance

In a notable turn of events, country artist Jelly Roll has been disinvited from the upcoming Big Blue Bash at Mar-a-Lago, an annual fundraiser for the Federal Law Enforcement Officers Foundation. The disinvitation follows remarks Jelly Roll made while guest-hosting Jimmy Kimmel Live! that were perceived as critical of former President Donald Trump.

Decision to Withdraw Invitation

Kyle S. Reyes, owner of The Police Tribune, which is involved in organizing the Big Blue Bash, outlined the rationale for the disinvitation in a detailed post on X. He criticized Jelly Roll for what he described as “self-absorbed” behavior aimed at “bashing President Trump and Conservatives.” Reyes stated, “It was not a man who walks in the footsteps of Jesus Christ – it was a man desperately seeking attention and relevancy from the very Godless crowd that has categorically rejected his preaching.”

Event Details and Replacement

While the invitation to Jelly Roll was originally sent on April 26, it remains unclear if he formally accepted. Nonetheless, Reyes confirmed that the invitation had been “formally withdrawn,” and country singer Coffey Anderson will be replacing him as the performer. The Big Blue Bash will also feature other participants, including actors Lou Ferrigno, Dean Cain, and Kevin Sorbo, under the theme “American Superheroes.”

Jelly Roll’s Remarks on Human Dignity

During his time on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, Jelly Roll made lighthearted jabs at Trump’s weight and comments about the economy. However, he concluded his guest-hosting stint with a more earnest, unifying message. “Human dignity isn’t Republican nor Democrat,” he shared during an emotional monologue. “Compassion isn’t left-wing, and mercy isn’t right-wing. Pain and healing knows no partisanship.” He emphasized the importance of recognizing shared human experiences over political division.

We’re DONE. You’re FIRED. On April 26, 2026, we made the mistake of sending a formal invitation to country artist Jelly Roll to perform at this year’s Second Annual Big Blue Bash at Mar-A-Lago, the home of President Trump.

The event is a fundraiser for the Federal Law… pic.twitter.com/mdft5beRaI

— Blue Lives Matter (@bluelivesmtr) September 5, 2026

🚨MAJOR update on our decision to WITHDRAW the invitation that we sent to @JellyRoll615 to perform at this year’s Second Annual Big Blue Bash at Mar-a-Lago!! We’ve selected a TRUE PATRIOT to honor those who serve… to pay tribute to the families of wounded and fallen officers…… pic.twitter.com/eRf5Rlvi2I