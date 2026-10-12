Jean Smart Celebrates Mark Indelicato's Wedding as Officiant

In a heartwarming celebration of love, Emmy-winning actress Jean Smart took on an extraordinary new role as a wedding officiant for her Hacks co-star Mark Indelicato and his partner David Watson. The couple exchanged vows on October 10, marking a memorable day for all involved.

Jean Smart’s Charming Officiation

Dressed in a champagne-colored silk two-piece ensemble, Smart brought her trademark warmth and charisma to the ceremony. Footage shared by fellow Hacks stars Hannah Einbinder and Johnny Sibilly captured the joyous atmosphere, highlighting Smart’s infectious smile as she led the couple through their vows.

A Special Moment for Mark Indelicato

During the ceremony, Smart addressed Indelicato directly, asking, “Do you, Mark Anthony Indelicato, take David Joel Watson to be your lawfully wedded husband, to have and to hold, from this day forward, in sickness, in health, for richer, for poorer, as long as you both shall live?” Indelicato, 32, confidently affirmed his commitment, prompting Smart to conclude the ceremony with a light-hearted touch.

Cheers and Laughter

With a gleam in her eye, the 75-year-old actress said, “Then by the power vested in me by American Marriage Ministers,” allowing a moment for laughter to ripple through the guests. “I now pronounce you husband and husband.” The heartfelt declaration marked a significant milestone for the couple, who then exchanged rings.

A Toast to Love

In an enthusiastic culmination of the ceremony, Smart joyfully announced, “You may kiss the groom!” as Indelicato and Watson shared their first kiss as a married couple, solidifying their bond in front of family and friends.