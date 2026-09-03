Jay-Z’s Guilt Over NFL Deal Strains Kaepernick Relationship

Recent developments in the relationship between hip-hop mogul Jay-Z and former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick have taken a personal turn. Kaepernick has expressed that Jay-Z’s recent impromptu diss at a sold-out concert reflects a deeper guilt regarding the rapper’s partnerships with entities criticized for their race relations, especially as some retailers have begun to roll back diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives.

A Shifting Alliance

Once seen as allies, the bond between Jay-Z and Kaepernick began to fray after the rapper’s decision to collaborate with the NFL. The two initially connected following Kaepernick’s 2016 protest during the national anthem, which aimed to draw attention to police brutality and racial inequality in the United States. Jay-Z had an idea to spotlight Kaepernick’s cause on stage in 2017 but unfortunately, the quarterback declined.

As Kaepernick focused on advocacy efforts in criminal justice reform and educational philanthropy, Jay-Z’s partnership with the NFL in a deal concerning the Super Bowl Halftime Show and the league’s Inspire Change initiative raised eyebrows. During the announcement, Jay-Z remarked, “I think we’ve moved past kneeling. I think it’s time for action,” implying a shift in strategy away from Kaepernick’s original protest approach.

A Backlash and Diverging Paths

This partnership was met with backlash, particularly as Kaepernick remained unsigned by any NFL team. In his book, Kaepernick notes that he was displeased to learn of Jay-Z’s NFL deal only after it was finalized. “You’re serving the culture up to a bunch of racists… They don’t care about you,” Kaepernick recalls conveying to Jay-Z, who he felt was reducing himself to a mere spectacle for the league.

More recently, the two have taken opposing stances regarding the retailer Target, which faced criticism for scaling back its DEI commitments. Jay-Z entered into a deal for Target to carry an exclusive edition of his debut album, Reasonable Doubt, while Kaepernick decided against selling his upcoming memoir at the retailer.

The Personal Dissonance

The rift escalated when Jay-Z referenced Kaepernick at a concert this summer, taking a jab at the quarterback’s settlement with the NFL over allegations of colluding to exclude him from the league. “They run out of characters, had to bring [Kaepernick] back up again,” he said, alluding to criticism stemming from his Target partnership.

In a recent interview with NBC News, Kaepernick responded, emphasizing the “power of people” and attributing Jay-Z’s comments to a guilty conscience stemming from backlash over his NFL collaboration. He stated, “People are now realizing, ‘Why are you so comfortable stepping into positions that are counter to the positions that people on the ground actually want?’” Kaepernick believes this shift in Jay-Z’s approach indicates a significant departure from the rapper’s former alignment with Kaepernick’s protest movement.

Reflections on Reputation and Response

Kaepernick articulated that the rapper has changed since entering into a partnership with the NFL, the same entity that Kaepernick claims blackballed him. “I understand why he’s trying to do reputational recovery. I get it,” Kaepernick said, although he disagrees with Jay-Z’s actions. He further remarked, “I’m also not gonna respond to everything that’s said about me, because I also believe the actions and the work that I do will speak for themselves.”

The ongoing dialogue between these two influential figures underscores the complexities surrounding advocacy, race relations, and personal choices in the entertainment industry.