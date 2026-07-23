Jason Alexander Publicly Apologizes to Courtney Stodden Over 2012 Sketch

Jason Alexander has issued a public apology to Courtney Stodden for a 2012 comedy sketch they appeared in together, saying he regrets participating and is sorry for any harm it caused. The sketch, produced during a period when Stodden’s relationship with Doug Hutchison drew widespread attention, has recently come under renewed scrutiny after Stodden spoke about its negative impact.

Background

The sketch aired in 2012 and was released through Funny or Die. It featured Courtney Stodden alongside her then-husband Doug Hutchison and Jason Alexander. Stodden’s high-profile marriage to Hutchison began when she was 16 and he was 51; she was 17 at the time of the sketch.

What happened in the sketch

The short parody lampooned Dr. Phil–style talk shows, with Alexander portraying a fictional life coach named Donny Clay who interviews the couple about their relationship. During the sketch, Alexander’s character uses his phone camera to focus on Stodden’s breasts and fondles her, saying there’s no cell signal in her head but “full bars” in her chest. Stodden has since reflected on how the experience negatively affected her.

Alexander’s apology

In response, the Seinfeld alum issued a statement to E! News expressing regret and offering a direct apology to Stodden. “Looking back at the comedy sketch in which Ms. Stodden and I participated in 2012, I completely agree that it was inappropriate and I truly regret it,” he said. “But more importantly, I am deeply sorry for any harm or distress it has caused Ms. Stodden. I offer her my sincerest apologies.”